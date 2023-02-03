For more than two decades, Champaign’s Clare Haussermann had been a regular at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
Haussermann’s late mom, Helen, had been a volunteer since the kitchen first opened. She always figured she would follow in her footsteps, and in 1999, she began working on Mondays.
Each day, a different person is in charge, designated as a crew chief. Haussermann had that role the past 13 years.
Monday was Haussermann’s final day with the kitchen. After 23 years, the mother of three and grandmother of seven thought it was time to step away.
She thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
“Every crew is really wonderful,” she said. “The crew on Monday, it’s just really a joy to work with them. Everybody works very hard and will do anything that needs to be done.”
Recent years have been different because of COVID-19, with meals distributed at the door.
Haussermann is hopeful the kitchen will again welcome guests indoors soon.
Beyond providing meals, the kitchen also hands out mail as the address for some of the guests. The kitchen helps guests obtain birth certificates, state IDs and bus passes.
The Daily Bread Soup Kitchen is located at 116 N. First St. in Champaign.
Haussermann is a Champaign native who attended Holy Cross School and Champaign High School. She has a graduate degree from the University of Illinois.
Haussermann’s husband, Alan, recently retired as a dentist.
A final day celebration for Clare had been planned for Monday but was pushed back because of the frigid weather.
They did have a cake at the kitchen, congratulating Haussermann for her years of service.