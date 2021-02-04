Top of the Morning, Feb. 4, 2021
One of the most popular draws in the Mahomet Area Youth Club’s annual auction is a hot-air balloon ride piloted by Mahomet’s Dave Reineke. Turns out the philanthropic donor enjoys it as much as the winning bid.
“It’s a special event in someone’s life,” said Reineke, 67. “Seeing the different reactions — the look on the face of someone who hasn’t flown before — is always fun.”
The silent auction opens March 1, and the live auction on March 6. Visit the youth club’s website for information.
The Reineke package is a 45-minute ride for two high above East Central Illinois. Dave and his wife, Kathy — who own Sunsational SkySports — donate both time and propane because “it’s a way to support our community,” Dave said. “There are kids out there who need all the help they can get.”
Dave’s coming up on 40 years — and 900 hours – as a licensed pilot.
“I have never gotten tired of it,” he said. “Every flight is different, every flight is enjoyable. It’s an adventure at 5 to 10 mph.”