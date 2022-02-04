There is another Hall of Famer among us — from a faraway school (614 miles).
St. Joseph resident Josh Anderson was honored on Saturday by his alma mater, St. Bonaventure University. He became just the second golfer enshrined in the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
From 2002-’06, Anderson was a standout player for the Bonnies, filling the school’s record book. During his 2005-06 senior season, the two-time captain set the school record for lowest stroke average, a mark that remains today. He won three times that year and had five Top 5 finishes. Overall he won five college events and was named Male Athlete of the Year as a senior.
Anderson, wife Jill, daughter Jovie and son Jax made the long drive to Olean, N.Y., for the ceremony. His parents, Bob and Linda, were there, too. So was Anderson’s college coach, Steve Campbell.
“It was amazing,” Josh Anderson said. “They did such a good job. I’m a younger guy (37), so you really don’t reflect on things too much. It was a great opportunity to reflect on what we had done and hope to continue to do.”
On Homecoming weekend, the enshrinees had the induction ceremony in the morning followed by a men’s basketball game against St. Joseph’s. The Bonnies won 80-69.
Anderson enters a Hall of Fame that includes basketball greats Bob Lanier and Jim Baron and baseball’s John McGraw. Very good company.
While growing up in western Pennsylvania, Anderson regularly attended St. Bonaventure basketball games. Forty-five minutes from his family’s home, St. Bonaventure was his dream school. After winning an important men’s amateur event as a junior in high school, Anderson was offered a scholarship. The rest is history.
The Andersons moved to the area a decade ago. Josh, who works for Wabtec out of Pittsburgh, is a top local golfer, winning the Twin Cities and UI Open in recent years. Jill Anderson, who is from Lincoln, is the emergency manager at Danville’s VA hospital.
The Andersons are season-ticket holders for Illinois basketball and made the trip to Wednesday’s game against Wisconsin.
