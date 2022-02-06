Top of the Morning, Feb. 6, 2022
On Tuesday, Carrodine Gym becomes official.
The lettering has been up for some time at Centennial High School, where the late Coleman Carrodine influenced many lives over many years as the school’s first African American coach.
“When I was younger, I remember my dad going to pick up kids all over town so they’d get to practice,” Jason Carrodine said. “It was his way of keeping them off the streets so they had a chance to go to college.”
Jason, his sister Charlotte and other family members will be a part of a ceremony at halftime of Tuesday’s boys’ basketball game between — fittingly — the Chargers and Champaign Central. Coleman Carrodine, who died in 2017, coached at both schools.
“Well-deserved,” said Jason, a 1989 Centennial grad who lives in Las Vegas. “He spent a lot of man hours in that gym.”
A host of Coleman’s former players are expected to be on hand, including Sonny Walker, who will speak on what made Coach special: “He held us accountable – during school, during practice, in life.” Now dean of students at Champaign’s Edison Middle School, he was a News-Gazette All-Area guard on Carrodine’s back-to-back Big 12 champs in the early 1990s.
“Knowing him, he wouldn’t want it to be a big deal,” said Walker, who joined us on our weekly UI ROTC Prep Basketball Confidential radio program (6 p.m. Mondays on WDWS and WHMS; podcasts at news-gazette.com). “It was never about him; he always wanted it to be about us. I speak for every Charger when I say he meant so much to our school.”