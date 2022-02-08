Top of the Morning, Feb. 8, 2022
On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Armstrong’s Mattie Kennel (Instagram: @mattiekennel; Snapchat: @matdog48).
The kids at Armstrong Township were back at school Monday — still wearing masks.
“Most of the students are ready to take their masks off,” senior Mattie Kennel said, “and are excited about this next step toward becoming more normal.”
Last week’s snowstorm and a weekend restraining order were the latest curveballs thrown at area students, neither of which fazed our do-it-all correspondent from Potomac.
“I spent my snow days watching new movies on Netflix, and I went sledding down my hill with all my siblings,” she said.
Kennel, who plans to pursue marketing at Illinois or Illinois State, is wrapping up a remarkable high school career. A four-sport standout (basketball, volleyball, cross-country, track), she also has found time for cheer, drama club and student council. She’s a National Honor Society member who has a hand in Students Against Destructive Decisions, yearbook, Scholastic Bowl, chorus and Student Leaders.
“I am most looking forward to spending the last few months of high school with my friends and teachers,” she said.
Her high school highlight?
“My senior year when our school had a huge pep rally in the gymnasium for homecoming week,” she said. “It was nice to see the whole school together and showing our school spirit.”