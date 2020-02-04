Top of the Morning, Feb. 4, 2020
For his performance of “One Week” by Barenaked Ladies, Colin Ramage won C-U’s Got Talent on Saturday at the Virginia Theatre.
He would have voted for his better half.
“It’s a song with a ton of words sung very quickly, so I spent a lot of time just repeating them all over and over,” Ramage said. “ My wife is a saint for not kicking me out of the house for the number of times I went through that.”
We’ll spotlight Ramage in this weekend’s Getting Personal and run pictures from Champaign West Rotary’s major fundraiser in On The Town on Feb. 16.
Ramage celebrated with family and friends at Hamilton Walker’s.
“This is probably the biggest win I’ve had since last summer,” he said. “I married the woman of my dreams, had an awesome honeymoon, got a promotion (at Busey), and was asked to serve on the board of Habitat for Humanity within six weeks.”
