Top of the Morning, Feb. 11, 2020
The kids of the Orange Krush aren’t the only ones who know how to make a pregame ruckus.
Tonight at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign, the Lincoln Room will be bedlam for the University of Illinois Alumni Association’s sold-out Senior Illini Pregame Party. Guests include former Illini great Deon Thomas, football’s Dre Brown and his wife Lindsay, softball coach Tyra Perry and administrator Keiko Price. Cheerleaders will play to the crowd, too, although the feisty older set doesn’t need much encouragement to cut loose.
Having Michigan State in town — for an Orange Out no less — only helps.
“The main reason,” alumni engagement programming coordinator Gale Bickel said, “is the team has been doing fantastically well.”
We’ll have pictures in Wednesday’s News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com.
