Top of the Morning, Feb. 2, 2020
Know of a business to nominate for Post 24's flag recognition? Reach out to Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.
That the easy-to-spot American flag outside the Facilities and Service Building at the University of Illinois is perfectly maintained does not come as a surprise. There are more than 130 veterans working at F&S, after all.
“We take a great deal of pride in it,” said electrician Tim Abrahamson, 47, of Tolono, who served in Iraq in 2003.
On Thursday, Chuck Zelinksy presented Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly Certificate of Appreciation to F&S for its unwavering devotion to Old Glory — not only at the high-traffic corner of Oak and Kirby but other flagpoles around campus. Abrahamson, Andy Harpst and Co. are quick to offer tips about all things Stars and Stripes, from proper lighting to when it should be flown half-mast.
The plaque will hang in the west hallway at F&S, a source of pride for a hard-working, patriotic staff.
“It’s a good thing,” Abrahamson said.
News-Gazette