Top of the Morning, Feb. 25, 2020
Two chances this week to pitch in for good causes ...
THURSDAY
If karaoke (and helping kids) are your thing, it’s not too late to sign up for Champaign-Urbana Sunrise Rotary Club’s “Leap Into Karaoke” fundraiser at Lodgic (1807 S. Neil St.). The club's Darrell Hoemann said there’s room for a couple more teams (up to six members) to compete (6:30 p.m. start) in front of all-star judges like Kathy Harden and Marian Wyatt. Cost: $20.
Proceeds go to Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation’s music programs.
Interested? Email cusunriserotaryclub@gmail.com.
SATURDAY
From 4-7 p.m. at Champaign’s Barkstall Elementary (2201 Hallbeck Dr.): #AminahStrong Fundraiser to support second-grader Aminah Helmick, a two-time cancer survivor who is on a kidney transplant list. The carnival and spaghetti dinner ($10 per person, $25 per family) is being put on by Barkstall Helping Hands and the school’s PTA.
Interested? Email Barkstall’s Ashley Retz at retzas@u4sd.org.
