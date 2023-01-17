Top of the Morning, Jan. 17, 2023
First awarded by the Rotary Club of Champaign in 2003, the Cannon Grants continue to benefit our community in a variety of ways.
On Monday, the club distributed $80,628 to seven organizations in the name of Joseph H. Cannon, a Champaign High (1929) and University of Illinois (1934) grad who arranged for a trust to be established from part of his estate before he died in 2000. The $1 million gift for the Champaign Rotary Foundation’s use has produced $1.6 million-plus in 20 years.
This year’s recipients include:
4 Osprey/CU City Farms
- ($12,000 toward the purchase of a van);
Developmental Services Center
- ($6,628 to purchase accessible water stations);
Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club
- ($15,000 to purchase furnishings for the Teen Lounge and multipurpose room);
The Refugee Center
- ($10,500 toward the purchase laptop and desktop computers and furniture);
Habitat for Humanity
- ($15,000 toward the purchase of forklift);
WEFT
- ($10,000 toward the purchase of a power source for the radio station);
Sola Gratia
- ($12,000 to purchase office furniture, tables, chairs, lockers for staff and volunteers).
“Each one of the organizations receiving grants serve our community every day in a variety of ways — they provide shelter, food, access to resources and the arts,” Cannon Grant Committee chair Joan Dixon said Monday.
On the cover: Lisa Wilson (The Refugee Center), Rebecca McBride (CU City Farms), Traci Barkley (Sola Gratia Farm), Vicki and Mark Niswander (WEFT 90.1 FM), Danielle Matthews (Developmental Services Center) Chad Hoffman (Habitat for Humanity), Sam Banks (Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club) and Rotary’s Joan Dixon.