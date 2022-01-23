Top of the Morning, Jan. 23, 2022
On Saturday, University of Illinois athletics announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2021 — 28 stars of yesteryear who have since passed away.
Bob Goalby is an eligibilty long shot for such an honor in that he didn’t earn a letter in the short time he was on campus. But his claim to fame — the only Illini athlete to win the Masters — is nonetheless fascinating.
Goalby, who passed away Thursday at the age of 92, came to the UI as a scholarship quarterback for Ray Eliot’s football team. A prep star in Belleville — a community that this week is remembering him as a legend — he never appeared in a game for the Illini, leaving school and joining the military.
As Mike Pearson writes in “Illini Legends, Lists and Lore,” he served two years before returning stateside and focusing on golf. He won 11 times on the PGA Tour, including the Masters in 1968, when a scorecard error by Roberto De Vicenzo settled what was a tie after 72 holes.
Fittingly, Goalby’s green jacket moment is celebrated at the place where he had hoped to play: Memorial Stadium. On the walls inside the press box level are framed Sports Illustrated covers that feature former Illini, including the April 22, 1968, issue what went for 40 cents and featured Goalby and De Vicenzo (and his quote: ‘What a stupid I am’).
“I tell all my friends down here he was an Illinois quarterback,” said John Wubbolding, a Champaign native who lives in Fairview Heights. “He was a big Belleville guy and a good community supporter until the day he died.”