Next up: Heritage's Katy Learned
. Follow her on Instagram (@Katy_marie05) and Snapchat (@klearned79).
She’s a big fan of zombies on TV (“Z Nation” is her favorite show), Charlie’s Grub & Suds in her hometown of Homer (“once it opens again in the summer”) and anything to do with remodeling homes.
“I love to redecorate, and I would say I’m very crafty,” Katy Learned said. “When I was younger, my mom would always be watching house-flipping shows.”
Like all of our Year 7 correspondents, Learned is finishing her high school days on the run. She’s involved in volleyball, cheerleading, student council, National Honor Society, yearbook, Future Farmers of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
“I am really excited for prom,” she said. “Last year was so much fun. I always have such a great time at dances.”
She plans to study interior design and construction management in college. Perhaps one day she’ll build her very own dream home.
“I would really love to live in a house that’s not too big but not too small and on a lot of land,” she said. “ The house would be white but cozy on the inside with warm colors like brown.”