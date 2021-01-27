Top of the Morning, Jan. 27, 2021
The day after his team booked another trip to the Super Bowl, Nick Allegretti had more on his mind than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
That’s how much of an impact the C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League had on the Chiefs offensive lineman during his time at Illinois.
“One of the best organizations I’ve had the privilege to be a part of!” he tweeted Monday in response to the picture (above and at instagram.com/news_gazette) taken by The News-Gazette’s Robin Scholz in 2015. It shows Allegretti, then with the Illini, holding fingers and talking shop with Challenger League player Kaleb Bochantine during an All-Star game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
Rick Schoell, Challenger League co-chair, said Tuesday that Allegretti continues to interact through email and phone calls with players he met during his time on campus.
“That is remarkable considering what’s all on his agenda,” Schoell said. “He connected with the kids in ways that show how humble and selfless he is.”
Here's what our Bob Asmussen wrote after the picture was published in '15:
Turns out Allegretti wasn't there by accident. He's been involved with the Challenger League since arriving on campus.
"I had a great time being a buddy and from there I decided to keep coming back," Allegretti said.
Allegretti formed a strong relationship with board member Bill Hand. "The board that runs it is full of great people who volunteer out of the goodness of their hearts," Allegretti said.
Allegretti plans to stay involved "for years to come."
"I hope to keep bringing more of my teammates out with me," Allegretti said.
The first time Allegretti volunteered, he was buddies with Emmy.
"Every time I come back, she is the first one to run up to me and give me a hug and ask to take a picture with me," Allegretti said.
Schoell said several Challenger League players have become Chiefs fans thanks to Allegretti.
Meanwhile, the league hopes to resume this summer after canceling on-field activities in 2020 due to the pandemic. To participate as a player, volunteer or sponsor, email tomjonesleague@gmail.com.