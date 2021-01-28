Top of the Morning, Jan. 28, 2021
Today marks the 21st anniversary of Air Force One getting stuck in the mud at Willard Airport.
For some, the incident was a bit embarrassing. For Champaign’s Jon Rector, it was a career highlight.
“Professionally, for me, it was a fabulous day,” said Rector, who was Willard’s marketing director at the time. “Campus administration was not pleased with the ‘accident,’ as they felt it showed the university in a negative way. As a marketing professional, I thought the international and national exposure for the University of Illinois was priceless.”
On Jan. 28, 1998, President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore spoke on campus. Air Force One’s planned departure went off track when the right wheel of the Boeing 707 went off the tarmac and into muck, forcing the White House to call in a replacement plane.
Rector’s role allowed him to work closely with an advance team, taking them to an Illini-Michigan basketball game before they repaid the favor.
“While the president and vice president were on campus, I was one of only four people who received a tour of Air Force One,” Rector said. “The opportunity to board Air Force One was the highlight of my day.”
