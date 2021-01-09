Top of the Morning, Jan. 9, 2021
The Carle Illinois College of Medicine wants to hear your innovative ideas.
For the third year, the college is putting on its Health Make-a-Thon, calling for people across the community and the state to submit a two-minute video pitching an idea that “has potential for broad societal impact within the health domain.”
“When we talk about health and wellness, we are taking a broad view on that, and that could involve a number of topics as long as it relates to quality of life and such,” said Irfan Ahmad, executive director of the Health Maker Lab. “Our goals and our mantra is to democratize innovation for maximizing health innovation.”
Twenty finalists will be chosen for the final competition, which will take place virtually on April 17. They’ll pitch their ideas to a panel of judges, and 10 will be chosen to receive $10,000 to create a prototype along with mentoring from faculty across the university.
“We put the winning team in what we call the ‘innovation ecosystem’ for them to survive and thrive to build a prototype. “
Ahmad made sure to emphasize the broad scope of the competition and the lack of qualifications needed to submit an idea.
In 2019, Sarah Nixon won with an idea to study and facilitate miniature-horse therapy for children. Other ideas include medical devices and a phone application that allows users to create crisis plans and develop coping skills.
Submissions can be made at healthmakerlab.medicine.illinois.edu.
“You don’t have to be an engineer or a health care provider to submit these ideas,” Ahmad said. “You can be a stay-at-home mom or dad or a senior citizen or a kid. Kids have submitted ideas previously. As long as you have an idea, you are encouraged and welcomed to submit it.
“There’s no bar, no prejudging, no degree required.”