Top of the Morning, Jan. 28, 2020
The last time Vashoune Russell made the cover of our Sports section, he was coaching Urbana High’s boys’ basketball team.
On Sunday, it was for his fabulous photo of Ayo Dosunmu’s game-winner against Michigan.
Sunday's N-G sports cover features @srrichey on @AyoDos_11's game-winning shot sending @IlliniMBB into sole possession of first place in #B1G. #NGMedia@APSE_sportmedia @ngphotostaff pic.twitter.com/DTn4pIlLM1— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) January 26, 2020
When he isn’t at his full-time job at the University of Illinois, Russell, 46, dabbles in photography. His first foray was featured in these pages during the 2015 Boneyard Arts Festival.
“When I lost my mom and dad six years ago, I picked up a camera just as therapy,” he said. “Photography has become my outlet as a way to deal with my losses.”
His clutch shot of Ayo’s jumper was taken from media row in Crisler Center, located high above the court. He spent the first half courtside.
“I was smart enough to take my camera with me,” he said.
