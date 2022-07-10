Top of the Morning, July 10, 2022
Dick McDade has been part of the Kendall Gill Golf Benefit longer than even the gracious host.
The 84-year-old from Arcola was among the handful of golfers who participated in Year 1 of the fabulous Cunningham Children’s Home fundraiser. That was in 1990 and a year before Flyin’ Illini Kendall Gill joined the fun.
McDade, an Urbana High grad and 1955 News-Gazette All-Stater who went on to play football at the University of Illinois, hasn’t missed an outing since. He’ll tee off for the 33rd consecutive time Monday in Savoy.
“The best part is not only that we’re benefitting Cunningham, but that I get to play a game I enjoy with people I love,” he said. ”This outing has brought so many people together for a great cause.”
Fellow Urbana grad Richard Swearingen got McDade involved in ’90, the two sharing a cart until Swearingen’s death in 2020.
The support of contributors like McDade has allowed the Gill outing to grow and flourish. Monday’s lineup includes 41 foursomes and is expected to raise more than $40,000, adding to the $600,000 in proceeds since ’90.
“I’m just happy to be a part of it,” McDade said.