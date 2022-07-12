Thanks to Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge 2497, this summer’s Tribute To Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride will make an overnight stop in our area.
Year 13 of the cross-country tribute — it started in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday and wraps up at Arlington National Cemetery on Aug. 7 — was due in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Next Wednesday (July 20), the motorcyclists will pit in Savoy, where Elks members will provide dinner, a place to sleep and breakfast.
“All Elks are highly invested in supporting our veterans,” said Tymothe Willis, exalted ruler in Savoy. “We like to thank them in as many ways as we can.”
The lodge is encouraging community members to take part in a reception at 903 N. Dunlap Ave. a week from today. The red-carpet plan includes dozens of planted American flags, a color guard and a ceremony welcoming the patriotic crew to town.
The travel party is due in around 6 p.m. after visiting Gold Star families earlier that day in Davenport, Iowa, Bloomington and Mount Zion. On July 21, the caravan will head to — among other stops — Watseka to visit the family of Sgt. Jeremy C. Sherman, who was killed in a helicopter crash on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt in 2020.
“The biggest fear families have is that people will forget. That’s why we do this,” Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Executive Director Warren Williamson said on Tuesday in Rupert, Idaho. “Our visits are uplifting for everyone involved.”
To chip in, call the lodge at 217-359-2497.
Willis considers it “an absolute honor” to host.
Said Williamson: “We couldn’t do what we do without the kindness and cooperation of our overnight hosts.”