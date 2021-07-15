modo fair

2019 Miss Moultrie-Douglas Makenna Green arrives at the 2021 contest driving a tractor at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Tuesday.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
The story behind the photo

The reigning Miss Moultrie-Douglas County made a grand — and fitting — entrance to the pageant portion of the county fair in Arthur.

Makenna Green arrived not on a red carpet but a green tractor: a John Deere from her family’s six-generation farm nearby. That she was in high heels made little difference.

“I’ve done it a couple times before, so I’m an old pro at it,” the 2019 ALAH grad said. “I was just trying not to run over any of the judges.”

Green will be a junior at Kansas State where she is studying agronomy with a minor in global food systems. Among her many college activities: livestock judging.

“Makenna is the true definition of a county fair queen,” Moultrie-Douglas County Fair President Sarah Reedy said. “She farms alongside her family and wanted to promote agriculture by driving an implement that represents her and our industry.”

Moultrie-Douglas County Fair 2021

