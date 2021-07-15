The reigning Miss Moultrie-Douglas County made a grand — and fitting — entrance to the pageant portion of the county fair in Arthur.
Makenna Green arrived not on a red carpet but a green tractor: a John Deere from her family’s six-generation farm nearby. That she was in high heels made little difference.
“I’ve done it a couple times before, so I’m an old pro at it,” the 2019 ALAH grad said. “I was just trying not to run over any of the judges.”
Green will be a junior at Kansas State where she is studying agronomy with a minor in global food systems. Among her many college activities: livestock judging.
“Makenna is the true definition of a county fair queen,” Moultrie-Douglas County Fair President Sarah Reedy said. “She farms alongside her family and wanted to promote agriculture by driving an implement that represents her and our industry.”
Little Miss contestants left: Kinsley Eads, Arthur, and Quinn Chapman of Villa Grove dance to Just Watch Me Now along with 23 other contestants for the Little Miss crown at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.This is the fair's 90th year.
Elian Aguilera, 16, Arcola, winds up to punch the bag as his friends watch while trying to win a prize on the midway at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.This is the fair's 90th year.
2021 Miss Queen contestants take a moment together in the back of the high school before going on stage at the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair in Arthur on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.This is the fair's 90th year.
