The Champaign Center Partnership is organizing the popular Street Fest event for the first time.
Festivities will run tonight from 5 to 11 p.m. and will feature eight downtown restaurants squaring off in a pork and mac and cheese competition.
“Street Fest is really an event that celebrates our local businesses and our downtown community,” Champaign Center Partnership Executive Director Xander Hazel said.
“We’ve got live music and a lot of activities, fun for the whole family.”
Live music from four artists — Afro D & Global Soundwaves, Jeremy Todd and Candy Foster and accompanying band Shades of Blue — will be on hand to perform as well.
A selection of local vendors will be on hand as well.
“Street Fest is a great example of our vibrant downtown community and all of the diverse cuisine and businesses that are here in the district,” Hazel said. “We do this with the help of local talented musicians.”
Visitors can sample the pork mac and cheese from Big Grove Tavern, Esquire Lounge, Hamilton Walker’s, Maize at the Station, Martinelli’s Market, Neil St Blues, Suzu’s Bakery and The Space for $5 a plate.
“The Downtown Showdown is really exciting because it gives community members and folks from out of town an opportunity to try the special one-time dishes,” Hazel said.
“They can really hit up a lot of different businesses in one evening because of the $5 price point.”