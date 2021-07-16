Top of the Morning, July 16, 2021
Last summmer, when live sports were scarce because of COVID-19, the House of ‘Paign gave local fans a team to root for in The Basketball Tournament.
The squad of mostly former University of Illinois players returns to this year’s tournament. And WDWS (1400-AM) plans to be there every step of the way.
The Champaign station will carry House of ‘Paign’s game in the $1 million event. The coverage starts at 1 p.m. July 24 when House of ‘Paign plays the Jackson (Tenn.) Underdawgs at Peoria Civic Center.
Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and Scott Beatty will be on the call.
“They’ll have an abbreviated pre- and postgame where they should talk to (coach) Mike LaTulip,” WDWS sports personality Evan Conn said.
If House of ‘Paign survives the opener, WDWS will be back for the second game at 8 p.m. July 26 when it plays against the winner of Always A Brave and Chicago Hoopville Warriors.
The Basketball Tournament moves to Dayton, Ohio, for the quarterfinals starting July 31. The plan is for WDWS to be there as long as House of ‘Paign keeps winning.
With the start of Illinois football and volleyball season more than a month away, the timing of The Basketball Tournament fits in well with the WDWS schedule.
The House of ‘Paign roster includes Andres Feliz, Brandon Paul, Demetri McCamey, Rayvonte Rice and Nnanna Egwu.
Because the games are in Peoria, some Illinois fans will make the short trip to Carver Arena.
The games are being carried on ESPN stations.
“Illini fans like the local broadcast,” Conn said. “I can imagine they will mute the TV and see what Brian has to say during the games.”