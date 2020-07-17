Have a hankering for shrimp and grits? Or a spicy Italian sandwich on a ciabatta roll?
Tim Hoch has you covered.
Hoch is the executive chef for Spectra, the food-
service provider for University of Illinois athletics.
In an effort to add some business during the coronavirus pandemic, Hoch started a weekly drive-thru sale of popular Spectra products.
“Some of our ballparks are even doing drive-in movies, whatever we can do to generate some business to keep our staff employed,” Hoch said. “That’s the big thing. Our business got hit hard because of the lockdown. We’re large events. There’s really nothing we can do if we’re not serving basketball games, football games.”
Orders are taken at Illini.Spectradrivethru.com. Pickup is each Thursday.
Customers select the items they want, put in their credit-card information and set up a time for pickup.
You must include a description of your car, drive to the east entrance of State Farm Center and wait for the food to be brought out to you.
“It’s keeping us busy, and it’s generating some interest,” Hoch said.
Hoch is completing his second year in charge of food service for Illinois athletics.
A limited number of fans will be allowed at
Memorial Stadium and concessions will be available, although not the traditional kind.
“Instead of an open-faced burger with fries, it will be in a sealed container,” Hoch said. “Everybody will be in mask and gloves, extra hand washing, sanitation and extra cleaning.”