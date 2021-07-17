Top of the Morning, July 17, 2021
The Arthur Freedom Celebration fireworks may have been postponed, but those who lived in the area still got a portion of the show.
After the show was canceled on a rainy, windy day, Larry Schlabach and his crew, known as “The Niagara Falls Fellows,” had to explode a few fireballs that they couldn’t transport.
“We had no choice but to shoot them,” Schlabach said, “because you couldn’t unload some of them. But a lot of them we could.”
After the rain date had to be canceled as well, the renowned show was shifted to July 31.
Schlabach leads just 3 minutes, 20 seconds of a 20-minute show, but the fireballs and Niagara Falls Fireworks, which involve a man riding dubbed “The Rural Patriot,” riding on a horse, have become synonymous with the show.
In 2003, the first time he dazzled the crowd with fireballs, rain fell in the surrounding areas. Had it reached Arthur, that portion of the show would have been ruined and likely never replicated. It stayed dry, though, leading Schlabach to later proclaim, “I feel like God, he likes fireballs.”
Schlabach thinks a higher power was somehow involved this year as well.
“It was disappointing, but I was like, ‘Well, there’s a reason for this,’” he said. “God’s always been into fireworks, helping it, and there’s a reason for this, too.
“I wanted to be able to do the show pretty badly, but at the same time, I didn’t want to try to do it and then not have the crowd be able to enjoy themselves. It would have been really uncomfortable. The ground was so wet, the chairs probably would have sunk into the ground. I would do that extra work and make sure the crowd can enjoy it. That’s worth it for me.”