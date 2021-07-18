Top of the Morning, July 18, 2021
The men and women involved in this year’s 4,500-mile Tribute To Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride will stop in Elwood on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to the family of Mitch Goad, a corpsman in the U.S. Navy who died in 2010.
His mom, Watseka’s Tammy Allen, plans to pay it right back.
“They say it’s an honor to be able to do this for us,” said Allen, 56, an X-ray technician who works at Carle in Champaign. “But I can’t thank them enough for doing it. There are no words to describe it.”
On Tuesday at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Allen and her husband, Scott, will receive a plaque and sign an American flag in honor of her son. They’ll join the ride en route to Goshen, Ind., where a similar ceremony will take place, before returning home.
The cross-country procession started in Eugene, Ore., with 120 motorcyclists in tow. It will end at Arlington National Cemetery on Aug. 8, where the flag signed by 75 Gold Star families honored during this year’s 28-day, 18-state trip will be displayed.
“Today’s landscape across our country is often filled with division and strife, but doing this mission takes all of that away,” Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Executive Director Warren Williamson said.
Tammy was floored when organizers reached out to include her son in this year’s plans. She does her own part to tell Mitch’s story by handing out patches (above) “to anybody who asks about him,” she said.
Each “home visit,” Williamson said, lasts an hour but has lasting impact for everyone involved.
“Each family has their own level of grief and story, but the devastation of this kind of loss is always the same,” he said. “It’s a loss that simply can’t be filled. We’re there to provide as much comfort as possible and to share our love, respect and gratitude.
“When we ride up … we can see the tears in the eyes of the family members, and that’s when it hits all of us. The biggest fear for each of these families is that all of us will forget their fallen service member, and our mission is designed to not allow that to happen.”