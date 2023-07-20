Fittingly, the plaque presented this week to the Champaign Park District will be displayed in the operations building, the headquarters for those largely responsible for the award. New director Sarah Sandquist said it’s a way to salute staff who help maintain the eight flagpoles on park district sites.
The park district is July’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly honor for proper display of the U.S. flag. Post 24 selected Old Glory at Zahnd Park — a hub for youth sports — as the award-winner.
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s flag recognition? Reach out to Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net