Play ball! That’s the cry that will be heard better than ever at Major League Baseball parks across the country.
The COVID-19-delayed 2020 season starts Thursday with the Yankees-Nationals and Dodgers-Giants.
The three teams with the greatest area interest — Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals — open Friday.
The Cubs host the Brewers at 6:10 p.m. The White Sox welcome the Twins at 7:10. And the Cardinals host the Pirates at 7:15.
If you want to watch the games, you have one option: television. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, MLB will go fan-less this season.
Cubs broadcasts moved this season to the Marquee Sports Network. The new home for the Cubs is available locally on DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Hulu Live TV and i3 Broadband. Marquee is not currently available on xfinity/Comcast, DISH or Mediacom.
“We are still in discussions,” Comcast’s Jack Segal said Monday morning.
The Cubs opener is scheduled for ESPN with Saturday’s game on Fox.
Len Kasper returns as the play-by-play announcer for Cubs TV broadcasts. Former MLB pitcher Jim Deshaies is back as analyst.
The bulk of the White Sox games air on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Benetti, one of the rising stars on ESPN’s football and basketball coverage, returns as the Voice of the White Sox. He pairs with analyst Steve Stone, considered one of the best in the profession.
The one exception is the Aug. 13 game against the Cardinals, which will be carried on Fox. Three White Sox games will be shown on Fox Sports 1 and NBC Sports Chicago.
Fox Sports Midwest will air 55 of the 60 Cardinals games. The station enters its 10th season as the exclusive local TV carrier for the team.
Dan McLaughlin, Jim Edmonds, Ricky Horton and Brad Thompson will call all the home games at their Busch Stadium broadcast booth. For road games, they will work from St. Louis.
Tim McCarver has decided to stay in Florida and will not be part of the broadcast team this season.
Five Cardinals games will air on Fox or ESPN as part of their national packages.