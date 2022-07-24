Top of the Morning, July 24, 2022
Jim Borbely spends countless hours on their turf, frequently visiting the vintage Urbana record shops run by Jesse Grubbs and Bob Diener.
On Thursday night, Grubbs and Diener returned the favor.
The owners of See You CD & Vinyl (Grubbs) and Record Swap (Diener) accepted Borbely’s invitation to play the sport he — like so many in our community — has grown to love: pickleball. They joined Borbely’s cousin, Tim, for a series of matches at the popular courts at Hessel Park in Champaign.
Grubbs has pickleball experience, but it was Diener’s debut.
“I’m into records and for years have been going to Bob’s shop,” said Jim Borbely, whose record collection at home has grown to more than 600 (right). “Pickleball came up and he said ‘What’s that? It sounds like fun.’”
Diener held his own playing alongside Grubbs, who is more of a friend than a record store competitor. He said it won’t be his last time playing, encouraged by the progress he made on Day 1.
The Borbely cousins, too, had a blast.
“Having two generations of the same kind of guys out there was fun,” Jim Borbely said. “Hopefully we can do it again.”
