A few weeks back, University of Illinois alum and longtime fan Leslie Myrick wrote to me and asked “Will there be beer sales at Memorial Stadium this season?”
We have the answer, courtesy of Terry Conlon: “Yes.”
Conlon is director of food and beverage for UI athletic events. Beer sales fall under Conlon’s bailiwick.
The stadium will sell multiple national brands and some craft beers.
Of course, there will only be beer sales if college football games are played this season, which is in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic. And there will only be beer sales if fans are allowed to attend the games.
The current plan calls for reduced capacity at Memorial Stadium for home games, which will be against Big Ten teams only. Nonconference home games against Illinois State, UConn and Bowling Green have been canceled.
“There will probably be less beer stations based on less people being there,” Conlon said.
Social distancing will be required for beer sales. Conlon said vendors will be wearing masks and gloves.
None of the beer is on draft. It is all sold in individual bottles or cans.
“We’re just going to hand it to them and zoom, they are out of there,” Conlon said.
UI athletics made beer available to fans in the stands starting in 2019 for football and men’s basketball. Previously, beer had been available only to those in suites and at the club levels.
The first year of beer sales in general seating went well, Conlon said.
“We made some money. It was good for the fans. It was good for the university,” he said.