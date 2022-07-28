Top of the Morning, July 28, 2022
Champaign’s version of Fenway Park’s Green Monster is back in tiptop shape just in time for this weekend’s Little League 11-and-under state baseball tournament. Volunteers on Tuesday affixed a green tarp on the 15-foot-high, easy-to-spot right field fence at First Federal Field behind Bottenfield Elementary.
The fence was built in the 1990s to protect those playing on the Peanut League field beyond right field from the many home runs behind hit by Suited League sluggers. “We weren’t trying to copy Boston or anything like that,” longtime C-U Little League coach/parent Joe Thompson said. “Strictly protective.”
Since then, it’s been a favorite stop for many a Little Leaguer. Eight teams from around the state will get a look starting Saturday (local qualifier Champaign East plays at 10 a.m. at First Federal).
“It’s a unique thing you don’t see at many fields at all,” said Brad Leeb, vice president for tournament host Champaign East Little League. “On the occasion when a kid does hit it over the fence, it’s a really big deal. It’s a monster shot.”