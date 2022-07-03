Top of the Morning, July 3, 2022
This week’s news of Big Ten expansion drew a loud cheer from the 15,000 or so University of Illinois graduates who call southern California home.
“That announcement had a lot of us excited,” said Denis Lougeay (Class of ’66), who lives in the San Diego suburb of Encinitas. “There are a lot of us out here.”
Lougeay is a past president of one of the most vibrant alumni groups on the West Coast: the San Diego COUNTY Illini Club. When the Illini football or basketball teams play in their neighborhood (and it’s a big neighborhood — a group is headed to Las Vegas to watch Brad Underwood’s Big Ten contenders play there in November), they show up in droves. It just doesn’t happen that often.
“Now that changes,” Lougeay said.
The addition of UCLA and USC in 2024 will give West Coast Illini many more chances to cheer their alma mater in person. How the scheduling plays out is anyone’s guess. What’s for certain, Lougeay said, is that there will be an orange-and-blue presence.
When things are good — think Illinois basketball — watch parties at pubs like McGregor’s draw up to 200 fans. Soon, “if Illinois has a decent team coming out for a basketball game at UCLA,” Lougeay said, “we’ll be there.”
At next month’s annual Ears & Beers party in Solana Beach — described by the club as “sweet corn, bratwurst and brew, Illinois style” — there’ll be plenty of talk about what’s to come.
An old-school type, the 78-year-old Lougeay admits “I kind of liked it when the Big Ten was 10 teams, but I realize it’s a new world,” he said. “And it will be huge for us.”