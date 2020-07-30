Top of the Morning, July 30, 2020
Most everyone has a story about gentleman Lou Henson, beloved for so many more reasons than just basketball. Email yours to Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette and we'll include it in our upcoming special section devoted to the late, great Illinois coach and C-U ambassador.
Former UI swimmer Doug McConnell was one of the first to weigh in Wednesday:
"My Lou Henson story started in 1975. I was a new freshman at Illinois, and was a walk-on to the swimming and diving team. My swimming background was underwhelming, particularly compared with my teammates and competitors. I was in for the struggle of my life just to get accustomed to the overwhelming workouts and to avoid being cut from the squad.
"So, with that backdrop, I met Lou Henson. My teammates and I had done a circuit through the weight room at Memorial Stadium, and we were headed back to the pool at IMPE (now ARC) for a post-weights workout. I was walking with our coach, Don Sammons, and we were having a nice conversation about nothing important. As Don and I were talking, up walked Lou. I immediately recognized him, as his basketball program was on a sharp rise in the Big Ten. Lou Henson was something of a campus celebrity. Well, Don and Lou had a friendly conversation as one head coach to another, and then Don introduced me to him. 'Doug, this is Lou Henson. Lou, Doug is a new freshman with our swimming squad.'
"As I shook his hand and stammered my greeting, Lou broke the ice with some comments about swimming, as though he had nothing to do but visit with us. He asked, 'Where are you from? How did you choose Illinois? You guys train harder than any other team on campus – are you able to keep up with your classes?' His graciousness at pulling me into the conversation was greatly appreciated and quite unexpected. I answered satisfactorily, I guess, because he kept going. 'What’s your major? What events to you swim?'
"The whole conversation didn’t last three minutes, but that was all the longer it took for Lou to make a lasting impression on me. As it turns out, I managed to avoid being cut from the team and as my four years at Illinois progressed, swimming was a mainstay. I managed to be named Most Valuable Swimmer two of my four years, and I was the team captain as a senior. Every time I saw Lou Henson after that, he would make a point of saying hello. Every single time. He knew my name, he knew what year I was in school, and he even remembered the events I swam.
"Imagine being on campus from 1975–79, which were ascendant years for Illinois basketball. Lou had his hands full, both with his team and with all of the obligations (media, otherwise) that went along with a program that was on a rocket ship to national prominence. And yet, he made a point of remembering a walk-on athlete in a non-revenue sport. I was floored.
"College years are a time to learn about the world and to grow up, part of which is how make assessments about people to admire and to avoid. I was smart enough to know to admire men like Lou Henson immediately; his qualities were very similar to those of Don Sammons, to whom I will also be forever indebted. Because of that similarity, it doesn’t surprise me at all that they were friends. I learned an important lesson from Lou Henson about how to treat people, especially including those who had no possibility of helping you. Nowadays, it is popular to describe that lesson as 'Treating the janitor the same as you would treat the CEO.'
"Lou Henson is what a coach should be: A teacher. Not just a teacher of basketball, or of swimming, or of anything they ostensibly coach, but of being a good person, a good teammate and a gentleman. In Lou’s case, both a gentleman and a gentle man. I will never forget him, and will always be grateful to him.
"Rest in paradise, Coach."