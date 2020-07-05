Top of the Morning, July 5, 2020
For 38 years, David Thies has brought energy and entertainment to Rotary Club of Champaign meetings from his seat at the piano. For his Gehrig-like streak, Thies was honored with the club’s annual Meritorious Service Award (for the entire list of awards, visit news-gazette.com).
“I’m just getting started,” he said. “I’ll do it as long as they’ll have me.”
Here’s more from an accomplished lawyer who loves his music:
— He learned the ropes — and then some — from one of C-U’s most well-known instructors, Lester Van Tress. “I’m blessed to have inherited his piano, and it sits in my living room today.”
— Getting today’s service club crowd to burst into song can be a challenge. His role “is not to perform great music, it’s to do something in the beginning of a meeting that brings people together. ... Music is powerful even when not well done.”
— The club produces musicians like it raises money for good causes, the likes of Guy Duker, Kip Pope and Robert Eisner Sr. setting the stage. “I truly feel guilty because I’m not doing anyone any favor here. The club is doing the favor to me by letting me play all of these years. I really have appreciated the opportunity.”
— Even if the tip jar isn’t exactly full, “I’m keeping my day job.”
— That job (Webber & Thies) is the perfect complement to his role as jazz pianist, which has talent him to all corners of our community, from Krannert Center for the Performing Arts to Maynard Lake Music Night. “Both are rewarding and a way to live out what I take to be a calling. Music the way I do it — where I don’t have to rely upon it for my livelihood — is a blast.”
— Performing via Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic can be tricky. But he’s never shied away from trying something new, be it delivery or content. After a term on the Champaign County Board and a failed state legislator bid in ‘92, “I made up 10 or 15 songs that poked fun at local politicians on both sides of the spectrum. Highlights were performing it at BOTH the Democratic and the Republican annual dinners.”
— His go-to tune? “It changes over time. Right now I’m loving “Blame it On My Youth” with music by Oscar Levant.
Among the annual award-winners recognized by the Rotary Club of Champaign in June:
David Thies: Meritorious Service Award
Scott Anderson: Meritorious Service Award
Doug Nelson: Meritorious Service Award
Ashley Dye: Meritorious Service Award as a Paul Harris Fellow
John Kelley: Robert Eisner New Rotarian of the Year
Jared White: Robert Eisner New Rotarian of the Year
Rebecca Ries: Rotarian of the Year
Marlys Scarbrough: Five Avenues of Service Award from Rotary International.