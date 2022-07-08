Top of the Morning, July 8, 2022
If Milaya Colwell comes up to ask you a question, please be nice. She is with us.
The Keuka (N.Y.) College sophomore-to-be is spending July as an intern with The News-Gazette. She is game for whatever the bosses throw at her.
“What I was most excited about is what I have already started doing, meeting new people and hearing their stories and telling their story,” Colwell said.
Vice president for news Jim Rossow put Colwell to work immediately.
Her first byline appeared in Thursday’s paper. She went to Danville to talk to a volunteer who was placing American flags on Bowman Avenue ahead of Balloons Over Vermilion at Vermilion Regional Airport.
It was Colwell’s first trip to Danville.
How did the Binghamton, N.Y., native end up almost 800 miles away in Champaign? Her adviser at Keuka knows Champaign Multimedia Group publisher Paul Barrett and helped Colwell make the connection.
Colwell, 19, is enjoying the experience.
“It’s great. I love it,” she said. “I’m having a lot of fun. It’s a great town. the people are amazing. The work is great.”
She has already tried a slice of Chicago-style pizza at Papa Del’s. She has visited the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Illinois campus.
Colwell is majoring in writing and communication arts at Keuka. She is also majoring in visual communication design.
Long term, Colwell plans to have a career in writing.
Her school doesn’t currently have a campus newspaper, but Colwell wants to start one.
“There’s not a student-run paper, and I’m hoping to get that rolling,” Colwell said.
Colwell is the youngest of five kids. She has older brothers Cody and Mathew and sisters Tiffani and Courtney. Her parents are Thomas and Jayne. What did they think about the summer move?
“They were excited,” Colwell said. “A little nervous, about 12 hours away from home.”
They drove to Champaign together and Colwell’s parents flew back home.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.