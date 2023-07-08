Kendall Gill remains the star attraction at his fundraising golf outing, which returns to Savoy on Monday. But when it comes to low score among family members, the Flyin’ Illini great can forget about first place.
Kota Gill, who we pictured as a 2-year-old riding on Dad’s lap at the 2011 Kendall Gill Golf Benefit (top), tells us “he can’t wait to carry his dad on his back.”
Now 14 with serious skills, Kota is about to enter high school, where he will try out for two-time reigning IHSA state golf champion St. Ignatius College Prep. Older brother Phoenix, 16, is a star basketball player at St. Ignatius, holding an Illinois offer.
Their faifthul presence at Dad’s benefit for Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana (cunninghamhome.org) adds to the summertime favorite. We’ll be sure to catch up with Team Gill, whose participation has helped raise more than $650,000 since 1989.
In the meantime, visit news-gazette.com for our fun photos of Kendall & Co. over the years.