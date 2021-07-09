Top of the Morning, July 9, 2021
The legend was back at Danville Stadium on Tuesday, taking in the Prospect League game between the hometown Dans and O’Fallon Hoots.
Longtime Danville Commercial-News Sports
Editor Fowler Connell attended with friends Ted and Mike Hulvey. A good time was had by all, except for the Dans, who lost 14-1.
Connell, 97 years young, had been feeling a bit under the weather recently. The restrictions caused by the pandemic were a challenge for him.
“The isolation and the lack of all the things he did — going to a press conference, volunteering with his Kiwanis Club, going to the high school once a week to tutor kids — was taken away from him,” Mike Hulvey said.
Now that everyday life is opening back up, Mike Hulvey is determined to see a return to normalcy for Connell. Like Tuesday’s trip to the iconic baseball field.
“It was a guys’ night out to the ballpark,” Mike Hulvey said. “Fowler thoroughly enjoyed it.”
Between Connell and 85-year-old Ted Hulvey, there was plenty of wisdom. Ted Hulvey is the former superintendent of the Oakwood school district. He resides in Danville.
Connell is now living at Hawthorne Inn, part of Liberty Village of Danville.
The Hulveys and Connell planned another trip to Danville Stadium this coming week.
Connell started his local newspaper career in Champaign-Urbana in 1949. In 1952, he moved to the Commercial-News. He retired there in 1989 before starting a long radio career with WDAN.
Connell has been a regular at Illinois games over the years. He attended football games in 2020, sitting in a booth with News-Gazette legend Loren Tate.
Mike Hulvey, chief operating officer at Neuhoff Media, hopes Connell will be able to attend an Illinois football game this season.
