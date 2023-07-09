Their golfing relationship started many moons ago, junior high schooler Joe Thompson caddying for local star Pat Keen at tournaments near and far.
All these years later — Keen’s 74, Thompson’s 67 — they still enjoy each other’s company.
Of all the teams at this weekend’s UI Players Cup in Savoy, no one’s competed together near as long as Keen and Thompson, who have won three times over three decades.
Keen, a former Illini star from Tuscola, has gone the extra mile — literally — to keep it going. Now living in Robinson, he makes the four-hour roundtrip twice every Players Cup weekend.
“Just a good friendship,” said Keen, who likes to tell the story of how he was introduced to Joe. “I played with his dad, and I remember seeing Dick and his sons come around the curve in Savoy and the doors would fly open and here come balls and clubs and Joe, John and Jimmy trying to get in as many holes as they could.”
Joe was Keen’s trusted caddy before developing into a local star, too. The Players Cup “is kind of like a reunion,” Keen said. “We’re still competitive and we have a good friendship.”
When will they call it a day?
“That’s up to Joe,” Keen said. “I’ll keep coming up as long as the mind’s sharp and the body’s willing, It’s been a big part of my life.”