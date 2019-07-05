Three decades ago, Kendall Gill thrilled Illinois fans by playing a key role with the Flyin’ Illini. The fans haven’t forgotten and will show Gill at his annual golf outing on Monday.
The Kendall Gill Golf Benefit, a fundraiser for Cunningham Children’s Home, will be played at the Illinois Orange and Blue Courses.
Last year, the benefit raised more than $32,000.
“I think it speaks volumes to the way he thinks about Champaign-Urbana and the University of Illinois that he has always come back here,” Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s done it for 30 years. That’s remarkable. You don’t see that level of commitment very often.”
Gill’s continued presence makes a statement about how he feels about his alma mater.
“It’s an example that ‘Hey, this place was really good. It impacted my life, and I’m coming back and giving back,’” Underwood said.
Gill’s long-term efforts also speak to his feelings about legendary coach Lou Henson.
“There’s no doubt,” Underwood said. “That’s why we get into coaching is to help young people and see them grow. We do it through basketball.
“It goes beyond basketball. Kendall’s obviously a very popular name and a well-known figure for what he did on the court. But 30 years later, he’s becoming known for a lot more than just who he was as a player.”
Underwood plans to participate in the event.
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
"Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," 7 p.m., ABC
During a holiday week, there are few fresh episodes. This is one of them. Drawing positive critical reviews, the show is in its sixth season. Enjoy.
SATURDAY
“The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” 4:30 p.m., Comedy Central
One of T.O.T.M.’s all-time favorite comedies thanks to a cast that includes Steve Carell, Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen.
SUNDAY
Women's World Cup Final: U.S.A. vs. Netherlands, 10 a.m., Fox
Defending champion Americans look for a repeat in Lyon, France. U.S. survived a close call in the semifinal against England.