Gracyn Allen begins her final week as Champaign County Fair Queen a little on the sore side.
That’s what three parades in one day will do.
“My hand was hurting for sure from all that waving,” said the 18-year-old, who worked Fourth of July crowds in Rantoul, Champaign and her hometown of Homer. “But it sure was fun.”
Allen and Little Miss Addilyn Bent-Perzee will hand over their crowns at next Sunday’s 2019 Miss Champaign County Fair Queen Pageant at the City Center.
Last weekend, they completed a service project that involved much painting and re-decorating at the fairgrounds. It was every bit as rewarding as walking a parade.
“I can’t wait to go back (to the fairgrounds) when I’m older,” said Allen, who will be a freshman at the UI, "and say 'I did that!'"