The clever and versatile band kids at Urbana High were able to adjust on the fly to play along with this year’s “Flight in Space” theme at the Champaign County Freedom Celebration.
Besides hip-slappin’ staples “On Urbana” and “Eye of the Tiger,” the Marching Tigers also will treat parade-goers to “Space Jam” on Thursday.
One of three high school bands in the lineup, Urbana is excited to show off a program on the rise (a whopping 115 students will participate in 2019-20).
“I think kids are joining the program because it’s fun and, although it is a lot of hard work, the outcomes are worth it,” said band director Stacey Peterik.
The Fourth of July Fourth — lengthy and steamy — presents a challenge. That’s why each practice includes “stretching, some pushups and planks,” said Peterik, who has plenty of parade experience herself, including the Rose Bowl in ’08 as a member of the Marching Illini.
“I think most people could walk 2 miles, but marching 2 miles with an instrument and having to play a rotation of three songs and a drum cadence can be tiring, especially when it’s our first marching band event of the season and everyone’s been off since the end of May,” she said.
Afterward, Peterik has a plan.
“I think we will all celebrate with water,” she said. “Lots and lots of water.”