The transition took a tad longer than we expected, but the previous 12 “Cold Case” packages are now available — in full — at our new-and-improved website. Here’s where you can help: Eleven of them continue to stump authorities.
On Sunday, News-Gazette Media’s Carol Vorel will tell of a 13th Cold Case: the 2017 murder of 21-year-old Deonta Rozier of Champaign, whose body was found by a farmer in a field north of Urbana.
Rozier was shot in the chest. During an interview last week, his heartbroken mother, Violet, told Vorel “I still look for him.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Champaign County sheriff’s investigator Ed Moody at 217-384-1213 or 217-384-1204.
