Our weekly outdoors column publishes in Sunday’s News-Gazette. Submit items to Tracy Crane at tcrane@news-gazette.com.
Around Lake Shelbyville, they’ve found a way to make something good out of a mess left behind by deer hunters.
On Aug. 10, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Lake Shelbyville will auction off about 80 impounded deer stands and climbing sticks. It’s the fourth time they’ve done it since 2009.
The contraptions were collected after permits for using them expired, with park officials tipped off to their whereabouts without provocation.
“A lot of times, hunters rat out other hunters,” said corps natural-resource specialist Ashley Florey. “They’re following the rules. They figure others should, too.”
Violators abandon the stands, Florey said, rather than pay a $50 fee and $80 ticket in order to retrieve them.
Sealed bids are due by 11 a.m. Aug. 10. At noon, stands will be awarded to the highest bidders, who must be present to collect.
The best part? Proceeds go toward this fall’s youth and disabled deer hunts (the most recent auction brought in $2,500).
“It’s an opportunity to get a deer stand fairly reasonably,” Florey said, “and help out in other ways, too.”