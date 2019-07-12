Top of the Morning, July 12, 2019
Two weeks after winning the giant trophy, the kids from First Federal finally got to celebrate with it on Thursday.
The C-U Kiwanis Little League baseball champs were treated like royalty at First Federal Savings Bank: a digital message on a sign along Neil Street, platters of cookies, T-shirts and a banner for coaches and players to sign.
The trophy, unavailable at the June 26 title game at Zhand Park in Champaign, was there, too, the players carefully carting it to the bank’s community involvement nook, where it will remain on display for at least a year.
“We’re so proud of the team and the coaches,” First Federal senior vice president Ata Durukan said. “This is something they’ll remember for a long time.”
At news-gazette.com: Photo editor Robin Scholz's photo gallery from the championship game and the podcast of our radio call on WDWS 1400-AM.
On Fridays, we ask Bob Asmussen - a former Little Leaguer himself - for his TV recommendations:
TODAY
“Bill Burr Presents: Ian Talk: Ideas Not Worth Spreading,” 11 p.m., Comedy Central
Stand-up comedian Ian Edwards gives you his version of a TedTalk.
SATURDAY
“Deadpool,” 7 p.m., FX
Ryan Reynolds stars as “Wade Wilson/Deadpool,” a former special forces operative turned mercenary, The film was a hit with critics, earning 84 percent positive reviews according to Rottentomatoes.com.
SUNDAY
“Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes,” 9 p.m., History Channel
Coming up on the 50-year anniversary of Apollo 11’s historic event, the documentary uses recordings from the astronauts both before and after the mission.
