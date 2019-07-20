Listen to this article

Tom Jones Challenger League All-Star Games 2019

Money raised tonight for the C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League will go toward scholarships and uniforms. Better yet, organizers would like to buy a plaque and engrave names of Challenger League players who have passed away.

“We’d take it to every game so they’d still be with us,” Bill Hand said. “Unfortunately, toughest part about this job is that the kids have health problems.”

Here’s how you can help:

At 6:30 p.m. today, doors open for a concert at 51 Main (1906 W. Bradley Ave., C) that will include Super Bowl champs Dan Hampton, Otis Wilson and Steve McMichael. Admission is $20 — tickets are available at the door — with proceeds going to the Challenger League, now in its 22nd season of allowing children facing physical and mental challenges the opportunity to play baseball.

Some of the kids who played in Thursday’s All-Star games at Eichelberger Field will meet and greet the famous Bears before they take the stage.

“They’re heroes to a lot of them,” Hand said.

Vice President of News

Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.