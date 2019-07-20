Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Jack Downs, center, Champaign, gets a cheer from brother Charlie, right, and a push from friend Grace Terry as they head to first base during the annual Tom Jones Challenger League All-Star Game at Eichelberger Field at the UI in Urbana on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Davis McKay, 11, prepares to land on home plate to score during the annual Tom Jones Challenger League All-Star Game at Eichelberger Field at the UI in Urbana on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Angie Wilson smiles as she heads to home plate with son Jonah Buford during the annual Tom Jones Challenger League All-Star Game at Eichelberger Field at the UI in Urbana on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Charlie Downs,11,Champaign, videos himself getting blown by the Port-A-Cool machine at the dugout of his brother's team during the annual Tom Jones Challenger League All-Star Game at Eichelberger Field at the UI in Urbana on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Zeev Rutenberg helps his son Eitan,11, bat during the annual Tom Jones Challenger League All-Star Game at Eichelberger Field at the UI in Urbana on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Isannah Scott, 17, raises her arms in victory after scoring during the annual Tom Jones Challenger League All-Star Game at Eichelberger Field at the UI in Urbana on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Matt Sinclair throws out the ceremonial first pitch during the annual Tom Jones Challenger League All-Star Game at Eichelberger Field at the UI in Urbana on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Players and their Champaign Dream buddies during the National Anthem during the annual Tom Jones Challenger League All-Star Game at Eichelberger Field at the UI in Urbana on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Davis McKay, 11, gets a hug from buddy and brother Grant,8, during the annual Tom Jones Challenger League All-Star Game at Eichelberger Field at the UI in Urbana on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Mark Scott, Bondville, got creative with his phone while filming daughter Isannah batting during the annual Tom Jones Challenger League All-Star Game at Eichelberger Field at the UI in Urbana on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Money raised tonight for the C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League will go toward scholarships and uniforms. Better yet, organizers would like to buy a plaque and engrave names of Challenger League players who have passed away.
“We’d take it to every game so they’d still be with us,” Bill Hand said. “Unfortunately, toughest part about this job is that the kids have health problems.”
Here’s how you can help:
At 6:30 p.m. today, doors open for a concert at 51 Main (1906 W. Bradley Ave., C) that will include Super Bowl champs Dan Hampton, Otis Wilson and Steve McMichael. Admission is $20 — tickets are available at the door — with proceeds going to the Challenger League, now in its 22nd season of allowing children facing physical and mental challenges the opportunity to play baseball.
Some of the kids who played in Thursday’s All-Star games at Eichelberger Field will meet and greet the famous Bears before they take the stage.