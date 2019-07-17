The college kids from Shanghai are enjoying every bit of their 12-day stay in Champaign-Urbana.
Except the weather.
“They are a bit perturbed with the sun,” said Andrea Davis, a program specialist with the UI’s Global Education and Training who on Tuesday joined 33 visiting undergrads from Shanghai Jiao Tong University on a steamy walking tour of downtown Champaign.
The humidity, however, didn’t douse their curiosity. They grilled guide Ben LeRoy, an associate planner with the city of Champaign, with questions and comments during a two-hour session that started at the City Building and extended to the neighborhoods surrounding West Side Park.
The program has been a godsend to C-U for many moons, allowing faraway students to experience what central Illinois and the UI has to offer (Tuesday’s packed agenda ended at John Reifsteck’s farm in rural Champaign).
Since arriving early Friday morning, the Chinese students have been on the run both near and far. They gobbled turkey legs at Saturday’s Taste of Chicago before returning for an Olympic-style team competition at the Activities and Recreation Center on campus.
There’s homework, too. Tuesday’s stops were in preparation for their final project: designing a smart city.
The Jiao Tong contingent will present on Monday morning at Gregory Hall.
Wish them luck if you see them out and about.
“They are enjoying the chance to see all that the university has to offer and meet so many intelligent people from so many different fields,” Davis said. “They’re definitely having fun.”