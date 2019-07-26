Saturday’s benefit for the C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League raised more than $7,000, organizer Mike Namoff said.
Held at Champaign’s 51 Main, the event featured the Chicago 6 band, which included members of the Super Bowl champion Bears: Dan Hampton, Steve McMichael and Otis Wilson.
“The night went unbelievable,” Namoff said, “We create an awareness for the Challenger League. I call it a party with a purpose.
“The kids were dancing and having fun, and the band was great.”
The money raised will be used for scholarships and uniforms.
Namoff is looking ahead to next summer’s benefit. He hopes to bring current Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky to Champaign-Urbana.
On to my weekend recommendations:
TODAY
“Jeopardy,” 4:30 p.m., WAND: It’s your last chance to see the classic game show before it takes a two-month break. Longtime host Alex Trebek, who is battling cancer, plans to be back for his 36th year. And Illinois alum James Holzhauer returns later for the Tournament of Champions.
SATURDAY
“Share,” 9 p.m., HBO: The critically-praised film made its debut at Sundance Film Festival. Rhianne Barreto stars as “Mandy,” who gets assaulted at a party during a night she doesn’t remember. Until a mysterious video arrives.
SUNDAY
“Tommy Boy,” 8 p.m., Comedy Central: Great way to end the weekend. Chris Farley is perfect as the title character. The rest of the cast includes David Spade, Brian Dennehy, Bo Derek and Dan Aykroyd.