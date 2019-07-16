With temperatures soaring, the Champaign Park District has decided to open its splash pads at two high-traffic parks earlier than usual.
“We had numerous requests from the residents for both Hessel and Douglass water playgrounds,” said Joe DeLuce, executive director of the park district.
The water will be flowing daily starting at 10 a.m. until the splash pads close for the season after Labor Day weekend.
