The name of Saturday’s fundraiser in Sidney — the Savannah Day 2.96 Memorial Run/Walk — brings a smile to the late Unity High star’s many running friends.

One of Savannah Day’s best prep races took place on a cross-country course in Robinson that measured just a hair shorter than the IHSA-approved 3 miles.

At every competition after that, teammates and coaches would reassure Savannah that the course she was about to run was “2.96 miles long,” close friend Jordan Harmon said. “She even had it written on the back of her bib. It really helped her mentally get through a race.”

+2 UPDATE: Unity community mourns loss 'It's a sad day for our school, our community and everyone who was fortunate to know Savannah and her smile.'

Savannah, a popular and productive 2018 Unity grad, died in a car crash last October. She was 18.

Proceeds from Saturday’s trek through town will support the Savannah Day Girls Athletic Scholarship. Harmon, about to start her freshman season at Creighton, was the first recipient.

On-site registration for the 9 a.m. race — part of the Sidney Fun Daze — begins at 7 near Main and David streets (more info here). Organizer Linda Steinberg said the race will become a staple of Fun Daze because “Savannah grew up in Sidney and she loved going there with family and friends.”