Top of the Morning, July 30, 2019
Golfers of all ages were delivering hole-in-ones last weekend:
Luke Dyer, 12
The seventh-grader from Mahomet aced No. 17 at Lake of the Woods on Saturday, using a 3-wood from 157 yards out. It was witnessed — and celebrated — by Reis Claybrooke, Aaron Collins and Kaleb Collins.
“I didn’t see it go in, but my best friend (Reis) said ‘Oh my gosh’ and started running at the green,” Luke said. “I didn’t believe him until I got there and saw it in the hole.”
The pro at Lake the Woods — David Sebestik — can relate. He was 9 when he aced the same hole in 1997.
Jack Stifle, 84
The Savoy regular registered his third career ace on Friday, using an 8-iron from 143 yards at No. 15 on the Orange Course. “It doesn’t get old,” he said. “I get old.”
A popular presence who has been golfing for 52 years at the UI courses, Stifle’s latest gem cost him a pretty penny. He said he ponied up $72 buying drinks at the 19th hole — some even a day later.
“Can you imagine that?” he said. ”You’d think you’d get money for a hole-in-one. not end up paying for one.”
