News-Gazette staff writer Ben Zigterman has been covering the disappearance of Yingying Zhang since June 30, 2017 — the day Brendt Christensen was arrested.
Zigterman has covered the arrest, search for Ms. Zhang and the trial from nearly every angle — totaling more than 100 stories, according to a search at news-gazette.com.
Here’s more from the two-year News-Gazette Media employee.
What’s it been like covering a trial like this?
This was the first trial I’ve covered, so everything was new to me, but as Steve Beckett, a veteran attorney that worked with Ms. Zhang’s family, has said, this was a once-in-a-lifetime case for everybody involved.
It was long, dramatic at times, slow at others, emotional and disturbing.
And while court is often very formal, there were some very human moments as well.
Perhaps most striking, a juror suddenly stood up and left the courtroom to cry while the prosecutors played video of Ms. Zhang’s mother.
And there were less-serious moments as well, such as lawyers struggling to get the audio to work or an exhibit to appear on screen.
What was your routine?
For me, it was a lot of 13-hour days. I‘d try to get to the courthouse by 8:30 a.m., listen to testimony while taking notes, tweet during breaks and then leave around 5 p.m. to write at the nearest Starbucks.
I’d finish my articles around 9:30 p.m., a little later than my editor would like, and then either drive home or find a cheap hotel.