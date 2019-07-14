Thanks to Kris Fitzpatrick, Crime Stoppers of Champaign County will continue to provide financial assistance to area teens interested in a career in law enforcement.
When funding for the annual Youth Scholarship dried up this year, Fitzpatrick stepped up. As a result, Unity High senior Abbie Charleston — headed to Parkland College to study criminal justice — received $1,000 at Thursday’s annual Crime Stoppers meeting in Savoy.
“It was the right thing to do at the right time,” said Fitzpatrick, retired after 34 years in law enforcement.
Fitzpatrick never hesitated in opening her checkbook, viewing the scholarship as a way to introduce the younger set to a profession she loves. The length of her commitment — five years — makes her behind-the-scenes gesture even more impressive.
“The last thing she wants is any sort of recognition,” Crime Stoppers board President John Hecker said. “Her action has proven to be a godsend.”